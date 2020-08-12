Menu

Crime

Arrest made in Ennismore theft of jewelry, safe containing $10,000 in cash: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 12, 2020 11:17 am
A Selwyn Township woman faces break and enter and theft charges following an incident at a home in Ennismore in July.
A Selwyn Township woman faces break and enter and theft charges following an incident at a home in Ennismore in July.

A Selwyn Township woman has been arrested in connection to a break and enter at a home in late July.

According to Peterborough County OPP, on July 31 around 5 p.m., officers responded to a reported break-in at a residence on Skyline Road in the community of Ennismore in Selwyn Township.

OPP determined a suspect entered through a sliding door and allegedly stole jewelry, clothing and a safe containing approximately $10,000 in cash.

The investigation led to an arrest of a woman on Aug. 1.

Constance Mahar, 29, of Selwyn Township, was arrested and charged with break and enter to commit an indictable offence, theft over $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 7.

