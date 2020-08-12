One suspect at large after car chase ends in spectacular crash in Montreal’s east end

Send this page to someone via email

A high-speed car chase tore across the Greater Montreal region before coming to a chaotic conclusion in the city’s east end early Wednesday.

The chase began on Highway 25 in the north shore suburb of Mascouche, when the Sûreté du Québec says a patrol car caught a vehicle travelling at 130 km/h, nearly twice the posted speed limit of 70 km/h.

The SQ pursued the vehicle through Laval and, by around 2 a.m, onto the island of Montreal, where the provincial police received support from Montreal police (SPVM), spokesperson Const. Véronique Comtois confirmed to Global News.

In Mercier, just before Highway 25 enters the Lafontaine Tunnel headed for the south shore, the chase left the highway and came to an end with a spectacular crash: the vehicle being pursued crashed into three other vehicles, all of which were parked on Haig Avenue and Marseille Street.

The suspects’ car was “a total loss,” according to the SQ, but only two of the three people travelling in it were arrested.

One man has been taken to the local police station. The other person arrested, a woman, was taken to hospital following her arrest to be treated for minor injuries.

The third suspect in the car is a man in his 20s. He escaped from the scene of the crash amid the chaos, police say, and remains at large.

Investigators remain at the scene of the crash, where the SPVM’s accident reconstruction team and a canine unit are on site.

— With files from the Canadian Press’s French-language service.