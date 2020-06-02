Series of alleged car thefts, chases ends with 2 injuries, 1 arrest in Boucherville, Que.

Send this page to someone via email

A dramatic car chase tore across the Greater Montreal region Monday night, leaving two injured and resulting in one arrest.

According to spokesperson Const. Véronique Comtois, Montreal police (SPVM) were first alerted to a reported car theft that took place “on the Sûreté du Québec’s territory” shortly after 9:15 p.m.

Eventually, Comtois said the reportedly stolen car and its driver, a 39-year-old man, reached the island, where police say the vehicle hit a moving car in Montreal East, leaving its two teenaged occupants — a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman ⁠— with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the suspect then stole the car that was hit before unsuccessfully attempting to steal another a short distance away.

Comtois said the suspect then hit an SPVM cruiser, and at that point, Montreal police pursued him off the island.

The long chase finally concluded in the South Shore suburb of Boucherville, near Highway 20, where Comtois said the suspect hit another police car, which he allegedly attempted to steal, before finally being arrested.

“The police officers were not hurt during the collision,” Comtois confirmed. She added that the two teenagers injured in the crash in Montreal East are being treated in hospital.

Comtois said the suspect is now in hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

“He will be met by investigators later to try and understand his behaviour,” she explained.