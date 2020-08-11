Kingston police officer named hero of the year for quick actions during deadly stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Const. Fil Wisniak has been given a Police Association of Ontario’s hero of the year award for his actions during a deadly stabbing in downtown Kingston last year.

On Oct. 12, 22-year-old Evan Freeman attacked two people with a large knife, killing one of them and injuring the second, when Wisniak responded.

“The male was about to attack a woman who was attempting to provide aid to one of the victims,” the Police Association of Ontario said.

“Fil can be seen on videos putting himself between the male and the woman, preventing him from stabbing her.”

The entire event was caught on video. Freeman can be seen charging at Wisniak with his knife, before Wisniak shoots him. Freeman also stabbed himself several times in the neck and head following the shooting.

Freeman died of his injuries.

The SIU investigated the incident and found Wisniak acted appropriately and commended him for his actions.

“Wisniak’s quick actions most likely saved the lives of two civilians and that there is no basis to charge the officer with any offences,” SIU Director Martino on June 1, when the investigation concluded.

The Police Association of Ontario gave him the On-Duty Difference Maker award for his efforts that day.