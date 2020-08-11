Menu

Crime

Cobalt, Ont., resident charged with sexually assaulting minor

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 11, 2020 12:54 pm
The minor was allegedly assaulted two times between Aug. 1 and Aug. 6. .
The minor was allegedly assaulted two times between Aug. 1 and Aug. 6. .

A 30-year-old Cobalt, Ont., resident has been charged with sexually assaulting a minor, Temiskaming OPP say.

The minor was allegedly assaulted two times between Aug. 1 and Aug. 6.

Read more: Innisfil man charged with sexual assault, South Simcoe police say

On Aug. 6, police began investigating the incidents.

The 30-year-old from Cobalt was charged with two counts of sexually assaulting a person under 16 and two counts of sexual interference.

Read more: Man charged in ‘historical’ Innisfil, Ont., domestic abuse case, police say

The accused’s name is not being released to protect the identity of the victim.

They were held for bail and are scheduled to appear in court in Temiskaming Shores at a later date.

