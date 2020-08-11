Cobalt, Ont., resident charged with sexually assaulting minor

Send this page to someone via email

A 30-year-old Cobalt, Ont., resident has been charged with sexually assaulting a minor, Temiskaming OPP say.

The minor was allegedly assaulted two times between Aug. 1 and Aug. 6.

On Aug. 6, police began investigating the incidents.

The 30-year-old from Cobalt was charged with two counts of sexually assaulting a person under 16 and two counts of sexual interference.

The accused’s name is not being released to protect the identity of the victim.

They were held for bail and are scheduled to appear in court in Temiskaming Shores at a later date.