Health

Coronavirus: Notice issued about possible exposure at Surrey B.C. ‘rave’

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 11, 2020 12:34 pm
Notice issued about exposure at Surrey event
Fraser Health issued another alert about a potential COVID-19 exposure at a Surrey "rave" Organizers claim everything was done by the book. Aaron McArthur reports.

Fraser Health has warned about a possible COVID-19 exposure from the August long weekend at an event in Surrey billed as a “Summerfest and night rave.”

The venue, called Royals Jerk Spot, is the focus of the outbreak.

During the long weekend, a person with the coronavirus attended the pop-up gathering and now health experts are warning that anyone else who might have been there could be at risk as well.

The business owner, who would only identify herself as “Royals,” is taking exception to the term “rave.”

Read more: Another COVID-19 warning posted for U.S. flight to B.C.

She says her outdoor space was given the all-clear by Surrey bylaw officers and says no more than 50 people were in attendance. She says there was also plenty of hand sanitizer available.

“Yes, I take precautions,” she told Global News, adding that when people come to the event they had to stay with their group.

“If I don’t have the gathering, the people are going to go somewhere else,” she said. “The church, the mall — I’m following protocol. For them to say it’s a rave, it wasn’t.”

Health officials reported 131 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. over the past three days and no new deaths.

There were 50 cases from Friday to Saturday, 37 cases Saturday to Sunday, and 44 from Sunday to Monday.

The number of active cases in the province jumped from 386 on Friday to 445, an increase of just over 15 per cent.

Celebrating the Canucks playoff run outdoors and in small groups
