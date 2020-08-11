Menu

Crime

Woman charged with impaired driving after drinking at Muskoka establishment, not taking taxi

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 11, 2020 12:35 pm
Police say they received a report from a member of the public after the woman was encouraged to take a taxi home but didn't.
Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 65-year-old woman has been charged with impaired driving after she drank alcohol at a Muskoka establishment and drove away in her vehicle, Bracebridge OPP say.

Police say they received a report from a member of the public after the woman was encouraged to take a taxi home but didn’t.

Officers found the vehicle and arrested and charged Elizabeth Hayes, 65, from Muskoka Lakes, Ont.

Hayes’ vehicle was impounded and her driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days.

She will appear in Bracebridge court at the end of October.

