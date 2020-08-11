Menu

Crime

Quinte West man charged with attempted murder following stabbing in Brighton: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 11, 2020 9:50 am
OPP have charged a Quinte West man with attempted murder following an altercation in Brighton on Sunday night.
Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A Quinte West, Ont., man has been charged with attempted murder following an altercation at a residence in Brighton on Sunday night.

Northumberland OPP, around 10:55 p.m., officers found a person at a Brighton residence with life-threatening stab wounds. They administered first-aid and paramedics transported the victim to hospital. No details were provided on the victim.

Read more: Peterborough police officer stabbed during confrontation following East City theft: police

While at the residence, officers were informed that an individual was seen fleeing the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

Around 11:08 p.m., Quinte West OPP on Carrying Place Road clocked a vehicle travelling 113 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone and conducted a traffic stop for stunt driving.

The officer detected alcohol on the driver’s breath and conducted a roadside screening. Police say that during this process, the officer became aware that the driver was currently wanted on a warrant from the Ottawa area. The driver was arrested.

The officer also received information that the driver was the suspect in the Brighton incident.

Shane Hamilton, 22, of Quinte West, was arrested and charged with attempt to commit murder, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, aggravated assault and failure to comply with a release order.

He appeared in court in Cobourg on Monday, was remanded into custody where he remains pending the investigation, OPP said Tuesday.

MurderStabbingAttempted MurderNorthumberland CountyNorthumberland OPPQuinte WestBrighton
