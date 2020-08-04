Menu

Crime

Peterborough police officer stabbed during confrontation: police

By Noor Ibrahim Global News
According to police, a Peterborough officer was stabbed following a physical altercation with a suspect in a criminal offence.
Peterborough Police Service

A man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder and assault with a weapon, after a Peterborough police officer was stabbed during a confrontation on Sunday, according to the Peterborough Police Service.

According to Chief Scott Gilbert, an officer was investigating a theft at East City Bowl Park when the incident happened. According to a release, the officer confronted a suspect in relation to the criminal occurrence. Police say the suspect allegedly became violent with the officer and a physical altercation began.

Police say the officer was stabbed and required hospitalization. As of Monday, his condition had been reported stable.

No further information was provided on the nature of the theft or the confrontation.

Cody Patterson, whose age and hometown were not provided, is in custody and facing charges of attempted murder, assault with a weapon, theft under $5,000, and breaching a weapon prohibition.

