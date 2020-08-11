London police seek suspect after man suffers stab wound

Send this page to someone via email

London police are seeking a suspect after a man suffered a stab wound on Monday night.

Prior to the stabbing, the man was walking westbound on the north side of Hamilton Road at around 10 p.m. Monday, according to police.

Police say the man was approached by a male acquaintance before suffering a stab wound. Officers say a suspect fled the area shortly after.

The victim then entered a pizza parlour in the 300-block of Hamilton Road and police were contacted. The man was later transported to hospital with a serious, but non-life-threatening injury.

Officers searched the area for the suspect to no avail.

Police say that the investigation is in its early stages and that more information will be released once it’s available. The victim remains in hospital in fair condition, according to police.

Investigators believe the stabbing was not a random incident.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to investigators is asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-TIPS (8477).