Crime

Two arrested after fetus found in Laval dumpster

By Benson Cook Global News
Posted August 11, 2020 8:07 am
Two cars caught fire in a driveway of a residence in Laval, Monday, September 25, 2017.
A photo of a Laval police cruiser. Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press

Laval police are investigating after the body of a fetus was found in a dumpster behind an apartment building Monday evening.

A 911 call was made at around 7:30 p.m. after someone made the gruesome discovery on du Souvenir Boulevard. The body was confirmed dead shortly after police and paramedics had arrived on the scene.

Paramedics estimated the fetus was around 25 weeks old. It was not immediately clear if the fetus had been born prematurely or had been aborted. An autopsy will be performed.

Montreal attempted murder — 68-year-old suspect still wanted

On Tuesday morning, police were not able to say how long the body had been in the dumpster.

Two people, a 26-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man, have been arrested and are set to appear in court later Tuesday. The charges they will face and their connection to the fetus is unknown.

The baby’s mother and “other witnesses” have already been questioned by police.

— With files from the Canadian Press’s French-language service.

