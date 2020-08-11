Vernon, B.C., teen to be licensed to fly before she’s licensed to drive

Send this page to someone via email

Soon, 15-year-old Kensie Hewson won’t need a driver’s licence to explore the Okanagan.

Since she was 13 years old she has had her eye on the sky. Since then she has logged about 65 hours in the air and now, just a few days shy of her 16th birthday, she is about to receive her Recreational Pilot Permit.

“So she went up for this flight and when she landed she was vibrating and she was just like, ‘This is what I want to do,'” said Melissa Brown, Kensie’s mom.

“Frankly she is quite accomplished; she is skilled she’s got a great aptitude. She qualifies for the private pilot’s licence in many categories, but because she doesn’t have the age requirement she can’t take that test yet.

“But in terms of the flying skill and experience, she could be a private pilot today.

Story continues below advertisement

Young flyers can train to get their student pilot permit when they are 14 years old, can earn their recreational permit at 16 and their private pilot licence at 17.

After her birthday on Thursday, Kensie will be able to fly by herself during the day.

“I like just being in the air its really fun just sightseeing even if you aren’t going very far,” she said.

All of her hard work is about to pay off.

“She always studies. I never have to ask her; she bikes down to the airport. Now she has a job, so she is paying for a lot of this herself which is really amazing,” said Brown.

Kensie has big plans for the minute she gets that recreational licence.

“I’m really excited to take my mom flying because I have only gone with her with my dad, and I am really excited to take her on my own,” said Hewson.

Story continues below advertisement