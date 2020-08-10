Coronavirus: Cases remain at 99 in Peterborough area

Send this page to someone via email

The number of cases of novel coronavirus remains just below 100 for Peterborough area, the region’s health unit reported Monday.

According to Peterborough Public Health, there were no new cases reported Monday, maintaining the overall total at 99 cases for the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

Of the 99 cases, two remain active — one more since Sunday’s update meaning 95 cases are now resolved.

Since the pandemic was declared in March, two people have died of complications due to COVID-19.

2:36 Peterborough parents on the fence about putting their kids back on the bus Peterborough parents on the fence about putting their kids back on the bus

The health unit reports more than 22,500 people have been tested for the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

A weekday drive-thru testing clinic — for asymptomatic individuals — continues at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough. No appointment is necessary.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Testing for those with symptoms continues at the COVID-19 assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre daily. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.