Health

Coronavirus: Cases remain at 99 in Peterborough area

By Greg Davis Global News
Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of coronavirus on Monday.
Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of coronavirus on Monday.

The number of cases of novel coronavirus remains just below 100 for Peterborough area, the region’s health unit reported Monday.

According to Peterborough Public Health, there were no new cases reported Monday, maintaining the overall total at 99 cases for the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

Read more: Over 500 coronavirus cases connected to public places in Canada since July 4, data shows

Of the 99 cases, two remain active — one more since Sunday’s update meaning 95 cases are now resolved.

Since the pandemic was declared in March, two people have died of complications due to COVID-19.

The health unit reports more than 22,500 people have been tested for the virus.

A weekday drive-thru testing clinic — for asymptomatic individuals — continues at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough. No appointment is necessary.

Testing for those with symptoms continues at the COVID-19 assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre daily. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

