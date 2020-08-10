Menu

8 injured, including a baby and 2 small children, after crash in Norfolk County: OPP

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted August 10, 2020 3:03 pm
OPP say eight people were injured.

Eight people have been injured, including a baby and two small children, after a two-vehicle crash late Monday morning in Townsend, Ont., north of Port Dover.

According to Norfolk County OPP, a vehicle heading southbound on Cockshutt Road and a vehicle heading westbound on Concession 8 collided at the intersection at around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Read more: Driver chokes on fast food, goes unconscious and crashes car: Norfolk OPP

Police say an adult driver and three youths in the southbound vehicle, a black car, suffered minor injuries. In the red car heading westbound, three young children — including an infant — and the driver were all taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“In this case here, I can tell you that seatbelts definitely saved some lives,” said Const. Ed Sanchuk.

“We want to make sure that when you have children in your car, depending on the age and the weight of your child, make sure that they are in a car seat or booster seat.”

Sanchuk added that no road closures were in place but tow trucks were on scene. The investigation is ongoing.

