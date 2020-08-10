8 injured, including a baby and 2 small children, after crash in Norfolk County: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Eight people have been injured, including a baby and two small children, after a two-vehicle crash late Monday morning in Townsend, Ont., north of Port Dover.

According to Norfolk County OPP, a vehicle heading southbound on Cockshutt Road and a vehicle heading westbound on Concession 8 collided at the intersection at around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Police say an adult driver and three youths in the southbound vehicle, a black car, suffered minor injuries. In the red car heading westbound, three young children — including an infant — and the driver were all taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“In this case here, I can tell you that seatbelts definitely saved some lives,” said Const. Ed Sanchuk.

“We want to make sure that when you have children in your car, depending on the age and the weight of your child, make sure that they are in a car seat or booster seat.”

8 people injured in 2 vehicle crash at Cockshutt Rd and Concession 8 of Townsend @NorfolkCountyCA. 1 infant, 2 small children, 3 youth and 2 adults suffer minor injuries. Please #SlowDown and #PayAttention. Investigation continuing. @NorfolkEMS #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/F6BlkNIYw2 — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) August 10, 2020

Sanchuk added that no road closures were in place but tow trucks were on scene. The investigation is ongoing.