Health

Coronavirus: Vancouver bar manager says he turned away party bus with dozens onboard

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 10, 2020 12:26 pm
Pandemic partying: Vancouver bar refuses to serve packed party bus
Despite a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in B.C. in mostly 20 to 30-year-olds, it appears some young people are still eager to party. As Paul Johnson reports, a Vancouver bar refused to serve a packed party bus that pulled up Saturday night.

A Vancouver bar manager says he was forced to turn away a party bus full of people over the weekend.

Don Falconer, who manages the Living Room Bar at the Hotel Belmont on Granville Street, was working on Saturday night when he says a party bus pulled up outside and 25 people got out.

“It was like a clown car, they just kept coming and kept coming,” he said.

Falconer said they had to turn the group away.

Read more: B.C. restaurants tighten guidelines amid new spike in COVID-19 cases

In B.C., under new rules due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no more than six people are allowed at a table in a restaurant or bar and there must be six feet between tables. There can be no mingling and patrons are only allowed to leave their seat to go to the bathroom.

Falconer said it seems like some people are pretending the virus doesn’t exist.

“We let everybody know before they come in what the rules are and then if we need to give them a gentle reminder at the table, we’ll do that,” he said.

“And if they still refuse to listen, then we’ll offer them to go somewhere else.”

B.C. man yelling at restaurant staff
B.C. man yelling at restaurant staff

-with files from Paul Johnson

