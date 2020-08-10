14-year-old charged in stolen vehicle investigation: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a 14-year-old has been arrested as part of a stolen vehicle investigation.

Police said the teenager was first identified in a stolen bicycle investigation that was caught on video on Brombrell Drive on Aug. 5.

Officers managed to track the suspect down in the city’s downtown core on Saturday and after a chase, the teen was taken into custody.

Police said while searching the suspect, officers found a set of car keys, which belonged to a Chevrolet that was reported stolen on July 7.

The vehicle was then found by officers on Suffolk Street.

The 14-year-old faces a number of charges including theft and possession of stolen property.

