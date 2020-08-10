Menu

Crime

8-month-old boy killed, woman arrested in Kitchener: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 10, 2020 9:13 am
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser.
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

An 8-month-old boy was killed and a 26-year-old woman is in custody in connection to a homicide in Kitchener on Sunday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say officers responded to a medical incident at Fairway Road and Wilson Avenue on Sunday at around 4:10 p.m.

Read more: 2-year-old boy, mom die after murder-suicide attempt in Waterloo: police

“We received info that led officers to conduct a well-being check at an apartment on Cedar Woods Crescent in Kitchener,” Const. Andre Johnston told Global News.

Trending Stories

While completing the check, officers found the boy deceased in the apartment.

“The child’s death is being investigated as a homicide,” Johnson said.

Read more: Police continue to investigate shooting on Vanier Drive in Kitchener

The 26-year-old woman is facing a second-degree murder charge.

“We are continuing to investigate this incident but we are not seeking additional suspects,” Johnson said.

Police did not say what the relationship was between the suspect and the toddler.

This is the fourth homicide of the year in Waterloo Region.

