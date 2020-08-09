Staff member at Burnaby long-term care home tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

A staff member at a long-term care home in Burnaby has tested positive for COVID-19.

Fraser Health confirmed Sunday that a rapid response team is now on-site at New Vista Care Home.

The outbreak is limited to one unit in the building and the staff member is now in self-isolation at home, says Fraser Health.

Visitors are restricted throughout the facility, and the movement of staff and residents has also been restricted.

Cleaning measures have been enhanced and staff and residents will now be screened twice a day for COVID-19.

Health officials on Friday reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. and no new deaths.

There are 3,934 confirmed cases of the disease in B.C., according to a written statement from the province. Of those, 3,353 patients have fully recovered, or about 85 per cent.

B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 195 as the province last recorded a coronavirus-related death a week ago.

On Friday, Fraser Health declared a new outbreak at Derby Manor, an independent living facility in Burnaby, after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

-with files from Jon Azpiri