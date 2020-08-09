Canada reports 195 new coronavirus cases, 5 more deaths

Canada reported 195 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, as well as five more deaths.

The new cases bring Canada’s total COVID-19 infections to 119,382 and its death toll to 8,981. Over 5.17 million tests have also been administered across the country while 103,726 patients, or over 86 per cent of all confirmed cases, have since recovered from the virus.

Sunday’s numbers, which were tallied from both provincial and federal health authorities across the country, do not reflect all regions due to several provinces like Alberta, B.C., P.E.I. and the territories not releasing data over the weekend.

A statement Sunday from Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam praised “the continuing efforts and sacrifices of Canadians” that helped flatten and control the curve of the country’s COVID-19 outbreak.

“This has allowed us to protect our healthcare system, while at the same time we have increased capacity in hospitals and across our public health and laboratory systems to maintain epidemic control going forward,” read Tam’s statement.

“Our efforts have also bought us time as research and science accelerate at an unprecedented pace towards finding safe and effective vaccines.”

Quebec, the country’s hardest-hit province, reported 104 new coronavirus cases on Sunday as well as three new deaths — one of which had occurred before Aug. 1. As of Aug. 1, there have been 60,471 confirmed cases of the virus within the province — 50,866 of which have now recovered — and 5,695 deaths.

Ontario added 79 new cases on Sunday, raising its provincial total 40,046. The province also reported two new deaths related to COVID-19, raising its death toll to 2,786. A total of 36,279 patients — over 90 per cent of the province’s cases — have since recovered from the virus.

Saskatchewan added 15 new cases of the virus on Aug. 9. Total cases of the virus in the province only grew by 12 on Sunday, however, as some cases previously counted were removed from the total because the patients did not live in Saskatchewan.

The province’s total cases now stand at 1,445 confirmed cases, with a death toll of 20. A further 1,257 patients have since recovered from the virus.

Manitoba added 35 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, raising its total lab-confirmed and “probable” cases of the virus to 542. Sunday’s numbers from the province are not reflected in Global News’ totals however as only lab-confirmed cases are counted. A total of eight people have died from the virus in the province.

Nova Scotia reported zero cases of the virus on Aug. 9. Its provincial total stands at 1,071 confirmed cases of the virus, as well as 64 fatalities.

New Brunswick also reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, with its total cases standing at 176. Provincial health authorities announced that there are only six active cases of the virus as of Aug. 9, as well as two deaths.

Newfoundland and Labrador also reported zero cases of the virus on Aug. 9 during its daily statement. The province currently has one active case of COVID-19.

Cases of the new coronavirus continue to surge worldwide, with a global total of over 19.7 million cases, according to a running tally kept by John Hopkins University. More than 728,000 people have since succumbed to the virus, while over 12 million patients have recovered globally.

The United States continues to lead with both the highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities worldwide, followed by Brazil.