Nova Scotia reports no new cases of coronavirus on Sunday

The province is reporting no new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday and one active case remaining.

To date, Nova Scotia has confirmed 1,071 cases of COVID-19 and completed 66,114 negative tests.

The province says there is currently no one in hospital as a result of the virus.

It says 1,006 cases are now resolved and there have been 64 deaths.

The province said Saturday it is renewing the state of emergency to protect the health and safety of Nova Scotians and ensure the safe reopening of businesses and services.

The order will take effect at noon Sunday and is extended to noon on Aug. 23, unless the government terminates or extends it.

