Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia reports no new cases of coronavirus on Sunday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted August 9, 2020 11:32 am
Premier Stephen McNeil arrives at a news conference in Halifax on Sunday, March 15, 2020.
Premier Stephen McNeil arrives at a news conference in Halifax on Sunday, March 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

The province is reporting no new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday and one active case remaining.

To date, Nova Scotia has confirmed 1,071 cases of COVID-19 and completed 66,114 negative tests.

The province says there is currently no one in hospital as a result of the virus.

It says 1,006 cases are now resolved and there have been 64 deaths.

Read more: No new coronavirus cases reported in Nova Scotia, state of emergency renewed

The province said Saturday it is renewing the state of emergency to protect the health and safety of Nova Scotians and ensure the safe reopening of businesses and services.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The order will take effect at noon Sunday and is extended to noon on Aug. 23, unless the government terminates or extends it.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Nova Scotiacoronavirus updateCoronavirus CasesPublic healthEmergencyState Of EmergencyCOVID-19 updatecovid-19 casesRobert Strang
Flyers
More weekly flyers