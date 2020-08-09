Menu

Final phase of Rutland Centennial Park construction to begin

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 9, 2020 4:04 pm
Construction on Rutland Centennial Park will begin on Wednesday.
Construction on Rutland Centennial Park will begin on Wednesday.

The fourth and final stage of the Rutland Centennial Park will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

City crews will be adding to the park space, in the middle of Rutland, with new amenities.

The remodelled park will now have an event stage, basketball court, ultimate frisbee field, soccer field, ping pong tables and landscaping.

“The total investment for this final phase of work is $3.3 million,” city staff said in a release.

City staff say people will still be able to enjoy some of the park while construction commences but must use the Rutland Road entrance.

