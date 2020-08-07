Giant Flowers: West Kelowna woman’s garden flourishes with tall hollyhocks

Send this page to someone via email

Nestled in West Kelowna, through an arch dripping with flowers, is Bernice Willan’s garden — and this year, her prize jewels are her hollyhocks.

“I brought them over from my mother’s house years ago,” said Willan, home gardener.

Normally, hollyhocks are only supposed to grow between six and eight feet tall, but Willan’s have grown approximately 13 feet high.

Her love of hollyhocks was passed down from her mother.

“My mom had them at her house 70 years ago and I keep bringing them out, but these (the tallest ones) came from my daughters’ place,” said Willan.

According to Okanagan Master Gardeners vice-president Jane Gates, a wet June might be the reason behind the unusual growth spurt of the flower.

They are a popular garden flower because they are so beautiful,” said Gates.

“They are a really tall plant with a big stem and in fact a big tap root so they wouldn’t fall over they would like the extra rain.”

Willan is now challenging others to grow hollyhocks that are higher than hers.

