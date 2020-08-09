Manitoba sees 35 new cases of coronavirus Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

The province’s top doctor confirmed 35 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba Sunday.

Dr. Brent Roussin’s weekend update comes amid a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Manitoba, including 16 new cases on Saturday.

While many of Sunday’s cases appear linked to known clusters in the Southern Health health region and the city of Brandon or are close contacts of a previously announced case, the province said in its COVID-19 update, there may be a small number of cases of unknown acquisition in those areas.

However, public health officials are still investigating where those cases were contracted.

A total of 542 people have contracted the novel coronavirus in Manitoba. Six people are in hospital — three of them in intensive care. Of the 542 infections, 182 cases are still active, while 352 people have recovered. Eight people have died.

The latest data show 20 of the new cases are in the Prairie Mountain Health region, 10 are in the Southern Health, four are in the Winnipeg health region and one is in the Interlake-Eastern health region.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 1.45 per cent.

Many of the recent cases, including the majority of Saturday’s new infections, are connected to a cluster in Brandon — as of Friday, 34 people have been infected in the city.

Roussin could not provide the exact number of cases linked to the Brandon cluster, but said it is approaching 40 or may have exceeded it.

Those cases are all linked to one person who returned to Brandon from eastern Canada and did not properly self isolate.

The western Manitoba city’s Maple Leaf Foods plant has seen 10 workers infected with the virus, but Roussin and the company say the employees were not infected at work.

