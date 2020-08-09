Fundraising goal reached for B.C. baby who needs $3-million drug to save his life

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. baby who needs one of the world’s most expensive drugs to save his life will soon be getting treatment.

One-year-old Aryan Deol has spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a condition that causes muscular weakness and atrophy.

Just like fellow B.C. baby Lucy Van Doormaal, Deol needs a drug called Zolgensma before he turns two years old. At a price tag of about $3 million, it seemed at first that the costly treatment was out of reach but after Bollywood star Neeru Bajwa shared the crowdfunding campaign on social media, the fundraising goal has been reached.

Without the drug, SMA would steal Deol’s ability to walk or even eat.

On the GoFundMe page, the Deol family says it will keep everyone informed about Aryan’s treatment.

“From the bottom of (our) hearts, we want to thank everyone who has supported Aryan in his fight,” the update reads.

“Without all of you, nothing was possible. We’re speechless, a simple thank you is not enough.”

ਆਰੀਅਨ ਸਿੰਘ ਦਿਓਲ ਦੀ ਜ਼ਿੰਦਗੀ ਦੀ ਜੰਗ ਜਿੱਤਣ ਲਈ ਜਿਸ ਮਿਸ਼ਨ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਾਂ ਸਾਰਿਆਂ ਨੇ ਕੁਝ ਹਫਤੇ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਕੀਤਾ ਸੀ। ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਸਾਰਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਭਰਵੇਂ ਸਹਿਯੋਗ ਨਾਲ ਲੋੜੀਂਦੀ ਰਕਮ ਦਾ ਫ਼ੰਡ ਹੁਣ ਇਕੱਠਾ ਹੋ ਚੁੱਕਾ ਹੈ।ਹੁਣ ਇਸ ਕੰਮ ਲਈ ਹੋਰ ਪੈਸਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਲੋੜ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ । ਇਸ ਮਿਸ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਾਥ ਦੇਣ ਲਈ ਮੈਂ ਆਪਣੇ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਤੁਹਾਡਾ ਸਾਰਿਆਂ ਦਾ ਬ pic.twitter.com/M7aXfj5h3O — Neeru Bajwa (@neerubajwa) August 9, 2020