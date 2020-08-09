Menu

Health

Fundraising goal reached for B.C. baby who needs $3-million drug to save his life

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 9, 2020 2:08 pm
Baby Aryan's family was desperately trying to raise the $2.8 million they need for a life-changing therapy.
A B.C. baby who needs one of the world’s most expensive drugs to save his life will soon be getting treatment.

One-year-old Aryan Deol has spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a condition that causes muscular weakness and atrophy.

Just like fellow B.C. baby Lucy Van Doormaal, Deol needs a drug called Zolgensma before he turns two years old. At a price tag of about $3 million, it seemed at first that the costly treatment was out of reach but after Bollywood star Neeru Bajwa shared the crowdfunding campaign on social media, the fundraising goal has been reached.

Without the drug, SMA would steal Deol’s ability to walk or even eat.

Read more: One year to raise $2.8M — B.C. family races the clock for baby’s life-changing therapy

On the GoFundMe page, the Deol family says it will keep everyone informed about Aryan’s treatment.

“From the bottom of (our) hearts, we want to thank everyone who has supported Aryan in his fight,” the update reads.

“Without all of you, nothing was possible. We’re speechless, a simple thank you is not enough.”

