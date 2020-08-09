Menu

Crime

Montreal police still looking for witness in 2 homicides

By Brittany Henriques Global News
Posted August 9, 2020 2:28 pm
Police are looking for Claude Charbonneau, 61, an 'important witness' in two Montreal homicides.
Police are looking for Claude Charbonneau, 61, an 'important witness' in two Montreal homicides. Montreal police handout photo

Montreal police are still looking for an “important witness” in two homicides that took place in the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce and Ahuntsic-Cartierville neighbourhoods on Thursday and Friday.

The man wanted in connection to the cases is 61-year-old Claude Charbonneau. He has grey hair, blue eyes, measures five feet three inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. According to Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron, he has several tattoos, including his initials, on his arm and forearm.

Police say he could be driving a 2006 grey Dodge Caravan with the Quebec licence plate N85 RQY. This, however, could’ve been modified, police say.

“We urge the population not to come into contact with (Charbonneau) and contact 911 (if you see him,)” says Bergeron.

Read more: Montreal police seek ‘important witness’ to 2 homicides less than 24 hours apart

Story continues below advertisement

The events that led to the search for Charbonneau began on Thursday morning when an 80-year-old man was found seriously injured inside a building on Benny Avenue, near Sherbrooke Street West in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-De-Grâce borough. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries.

Trending Stories

Montreal police said on Friday that the man’s body showed signs of violence and investigators are treating the incident as an assault.

The investigation subsequently led officers to another apartment on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard on Friday morning, near the Grande-Allée intersection, where they located the body of a 68-year-old man with head injuries.

Read more: Montreal police investigating after 80-year-old man found critically injured in NDG

The man from Ahuntsic-Cartierville was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on Charbonneau can call the anonymous tip line at 514-393-1133.

No arrests have been made in connection with either homicide.

— With files from Global’s Annabelle Oliver and Olivia O’Malley

