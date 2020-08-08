Possible COVID-19 transmission at Diva’s Nightclub in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority issued an advisory about possible COVID-19 transmission at a Saskatoon nightclub.

On Saturday, the SHA said Diva’s Nightclub was potentially exposed to the novel coronavirus on Aug. 1-2, from 10:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The health authority says the risk of transmission to the general public is presently considered low. However, those who visited Diva’s Nightclub during the period of possible exposure are asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for two weeks from the last day they visited the business.

The SHA says contact tracing is currently underway.

However, anyone who wants to get tested for the novel coronavirus can do so anytime by calling public health at 811.

