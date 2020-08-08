Father, 44, and daughter, 4, drown in Quebec river Friday

Send this page to someone via email

A father and daughter are dead after a drowning in Rouge River in the Laurentians region in Quebec on Friday.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) reported that the 44-year-old man and his two young children were enjoying the water without lifejackets, near rue des Amarantes when the 4-year-old child started struggling. The father tried to help his daughter, but he too drowned.

It was his son, only 6 years old, who sought help after their disappearance.

The girl’s body was spotted from the shore shortly before noon by a passer-by who suffered a nervous shock. The child was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead.

The father’s body was recovered around 3 p.m., said the SQ, whose helicopter had been deployed as part of the search. Confirmation of his death came a few hours later.

