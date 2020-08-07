Saskatchewan premier worried U.S. could put tariff on steel after Canadian aluminum

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s premier says he’s concerned the United States could impose a tariff on Canadian steel after the country slapped a 10 per cent import tax on aluminum.

Scott Moe said the issue of tariffs has come up during regular calls with other premiers.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Thursday a 10 per cent tariff was being reimposed on raw aluminum coming from Canada.

In response, Ottawa announced it would retaliate by levying $3.6-billion in import tariffs on American products made with aluminum.

In 2018, the U.S. put a 10 per cent tariff on Canadian aluminum and a 25 per cent tariff on steel which weren’t lifted until 2019.

Regina is home to the Evraz steel mill where hundreds of people work.

“From a Saskatchewan perspective, very concerned that it could extend to steel,” Moe told The Canadian Press Friday.

Moe’s worry was echoed by Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who chastised Trump for going after Canada, a close U.S. trading ally.

