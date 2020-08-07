Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan premier worried U.S. could put tariff on steel after Canadian aluminum

By Staff The Canadian Press
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said the issue of tariffs has come up during regular calls with other premiers. File Photo / Global News

Saskatchewan’s premier says he’s concerned the United States could impose a tariff on Canadian steel after the country slapped a 10 per cent import tax on aluminum.

Scott Moe said the issue of tariffs has come up during regular calls with other premiers.

Read more: How the tariff battle between Canada and the United States will impact Canadians

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Thursday a 10 per cent tariff was being reimposed on raw aluminum coming from Canada.

In response, Ottawa announced it would retaliate by levying $3.6-billion in import tariffs on American products made with aluminum.

In 2018, the U.S. put a 10 per cent tariff on Canadian aluminum and a 25 per cent tariff on steel which weren’t lifted until 2019.

Read more: U.S. to reimpose tariff on some Canadian aluminum products, Trump says

Regina is home to the Evraz steel mill where hundreds of people work.

“From a Saskatchewan perspective, very concerned that it could extend to steel,” Moe told The Canadian Press Friday.

Moe’s worry was echoed by Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who chastised Trump for going after Canada, a close U.S. trading ally.

Canada to impose retaliatory tariffs against U.S.
Related News
