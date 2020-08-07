Ottawa man identified as homicide victim near Guelph, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say a body that was found on the road just outside of Guelph, Ont., has been identified as a 25-year-old man from Ottawa.

The discovery was made on Tuesday at around 7:15 p.m. on Watson Parkway near Wellington Road 124.

OPP announced on Friday that the man was identified as Mohamed Amin Ismail and that he was a victim of a homicide.

Police didn’t comment on how Ismail died. It’s also unclear if he died somewhere else and his body was left on the road.

Investigators are looking for witnesses to come forward.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area between Sunday and Tuesday and they’re also looking for dashcam footage of the area between those dates.

Anyone with information can contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or leave anonymous tips with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

