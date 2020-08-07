Menu

Crime

Ottawa man identified as homicide victim near Guelph, Ont.

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 7, 2020 5:10 pm
Wellington County OPP say a body was found on the road just outside of Guelph on Tuesday evening.
Wellington County OPP say a body was found on the road just outside of Guelph on Tuesday evening. OPP / Supplied

Ontario Provincial Police say a body that was found on the road just outside of Guelph, Ont., has been identified as a 25-year-old man from Ottawa.

The discovery was made on Tuesday at around 7:15 p.m. on Watson Parkway near Wellington Road 124.

Read more: Body found on road outside of Guelph, OPP say

OPP announced on Friday that the man was identified as Mohamed Amin Ismail and that he was a victim of a homicide.

Police didn’t comment on how Ismail died. It’s also unclear if he died somewhere else and his body was left on the road.

Investigators are looking for witnesses to come forward.

Read more: Waterloo, Guelph police to form joint human trafficking unit

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area between Sunday and Tuesday and they’re also looking for dashcam footage of the area between those dates.

Anyone with information can contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or leave anonymous tips with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

