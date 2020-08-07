OPP charge Petawawa man, 59, with child pornography offences

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a Petawawa, Ont., man after an investigation into online child sexual exploitation.

The OPP say they executed a search warrant at a Petawawa residence on Aug. 5, where they seized several electronic exhibits.

As a result, 59-year-old Conrad Clarence Welk was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, one count of making child pornography available and one count of accessing child pornography.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on Sept. 22.

The OPP’s digital forensics team assisted its child sexual exploitation unit in the investigation.

Anyone who might have information relevant to this investigation or any incidents of online child exploitation is asked to contact the OPP.

