Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

OPP charge Petawawa man, 59, with child pornography offences

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted August 7, 2020 4:14 pm
OPP have charged a Petawawa man with child pornography offences after obtaining a warrant to search his home earlier this week.
OPP have charged a Petawawa man with child pornography offences after obtaining a warrant to search his home earlier this week. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a Petawawa, Ont., man after an investigation into online child sexual exploitation.

The OPP say they executed a search warrant at a Petawawa residence on Aug. 5, where they seized several electronic exhibits.

Read more: Ottawa man, 40, charged with child porn, sex offences

As a result, 59-year-old Conrad Clarence Welk was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, one count of making child pornography available and one count of accessing child pornography.

Trending Stories

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on Sept. 22.

The OPP’s digital forensics team assisted its child sexual exploitation unit in the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who might have information relevant to this investigation or any incidents of online child exploitation is asked to contact the OPP.

Burnaby man charged in child sex assault investigation
Burnaby man charged in child sex assault investigation
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Child PornographyOntario child pornographyOPP child exploitationOPP sex crimesPetawawa child pornographyPetawawa man chargedPetawawa sex offender
Flyers
More weekly flyers