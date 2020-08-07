Menu

Evacuation alert rescinded for Dry Lake wildfire near Princeton, B.C.

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
A photo of the Dry Lake wildfire taken on Monday, Aug. 3. The fire is now under control, and an evacuation alert for 43 properties has been rescinded.
A photo of the Dry Lake wildfire taken on Monday, Aug. 3. The fire is now under control, and an evacuation alert for 43 properties has been rescinded. BC Wildfire Service

An evacuation alert issued for the Dry Lake fire near Princeton, B.C., was rescinded on Friday.

Discovered on Sunday, Aug. 2, the fire is estimated to be 25 hectares in size, but is deemed to be under control, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

There have been more than 100 wildfires sparked in B.C. in the past week

As such, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen rescinded the evacuation alert that was issued on Monday afternoon.

The alert affected 43 properties, all of which were located along Highway 5A, between McCaffrey Lake, MacKenzie Lake, Dry Lake, Round Lake and Allison Lake Provincial Park.

