Evacuation alert rescinded for Dry Lake wildfire near Princeton, B.C.

An evacuation alert issued for the Dry Lake fire near Princeton, B.C., was rescinded on Friday.
Discovered on Sunday, Aug. 2, the fire is estimated to be 25 hectares in size, but is deemed to be under control, according to the BC Wildfire Service.
As such, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen rescinded the evacuation alert that was issued on Monday afternoon.
Trending Stories
The alert affected 43 properties, all of which were located along Highway 5A, between McCaffrey Lake, MacKenzie Lake, Dry Lake, Round Lake and Allison Lake Provincial Park.
Regional district lifts tactical evacuation following wildfire near Penticton
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments