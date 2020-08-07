Evacuation alert rescinded for Dry Lake wildfire near Princeton, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

An evacuation alert issued for the Dry Lake fire near Princeton, B.C., was rescinded on Friday.

Discovered on Sunday, Aug. 2, the fire is estimated to be 25 hectares in size, but is deemed to be under control, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

EOC Update: August 7, 2020 10:00 am

Evacuation Alert RESCINDED for Electoral Area “H” in the vicinity of the Dry Lake wildfire north of Princeton, BC. https://t.co/Qh59c6lmAg pic.twitter.com/DHletuWgWb — RDOS EOC (@EmergMgtRDOS) August 7, 2020

As such, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen rescinded the evacuation alert that was issued on Monday afternoon.

The alert affected 43 properties, all of which were located along Highway 5A, between McCaffrey Lake, MacKenzie Lake, Dry Lake, Round Lake and Allison Lake Provincial Park.

