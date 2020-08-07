Coronavirus: One new case reported in Northumberland County

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported one new COVID-19 case in Northumberland County on Wednesday.

This brings the total confirmed cases in the municipality to 26, and the total in the entire health unit’s jurisdiction to 216.

One less case has been removed from the list of hospitalized individuals, bringing the jurisdiction’s total down to 14. The health unit says the case was not hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

One hundred and ninety three cases of the 216 confirmed cases have been resolved, about 89 per cent.

Fifteen high-risk contacts have been identified in total, seven in the City of Kawartha Lakes, seven in Haliburton, and one in Northumberland.

Story continues below advertisement

Since the start of the pandemic, 32 deaths have been recorded in the jurisdiction. Twenty-eight of the deaths were residents at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

1:29 Coronavirus: Tam stresses importance of schools having multiple health measures in place to reduce spread Coronavirus: Tam stresses importance of schools having multiple health measures in place to reduce spread