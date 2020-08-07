Menu

Comments

World

Air India Express flight from Dubai crash-lands at Calicut airport: reports

By Rachael D'Amore Global News
Breaking News file

An Air India Express flight has crash-landed at Kozhikode International Airport in Calicut.

The flight was reportedly arriving from Dubai when it skidded off the runway during landing, according to local reports.

Photos from the scene, posted on Twitter, appear to show the aircraft split into two pieces. Ambulances also appear to be on the scene, according to video from NDTV.

Read more: (2018) Air India plane hits wall during takeoff, makes emergency landing 3 hours later

The definitive number of people on board is undetermined, however, The Times of India reports at least 190 were on the plane.

The extent and severity of injuries is unclear. However, an Air India spokesperson told Reuters that several passengers are injured.

Story continues below advertisement

This is a breaking news story. More information to come. 

