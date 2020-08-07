Air India Express flight from Dubai crash-lands at Calicut airport: reports

Send this page to someone via email

An Air India Express flight has crash-landed at Kozhikode International Airport in Calicut.

The flight was reportedly arriving from Dubai when it skidded off the runway during landing, according to local reports.

Photos from the scene, posted on Twitter, appear to show the aircraft split into two pieces. Ambulances also appear to be on the scene, according to video from NDTV.

The definitive number of people on board is undetermined, however, The Times of India reports at least 190 were on the plane.

The extent and severity of injuries is unclear. However, an Air India spokesperson told Reuters that several passengers are injured.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come.