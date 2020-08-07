Coronavirus: London Police Headquarters prepares to reopen to public

The London Police Service will begin the process of re-opening its headquarters to the public starting Aug. 10, after having closed on March 23 in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Police say people will need to make appointments either through its website or over the phone. Appointments will be available for specific services — like fingerprinting if required as part of a record check process or the pickup of documents resulting from a Freedom of Information (FOI) request — but police will not accept in-person record check applications or FOI requests themselves.

Additionally, there will be new safety measures in place in order to “minimize the spread of COVID-19 while protecting our staff and members of the public,” police said in a release.

Those measures include:

As much as possible, people are encouraged to use online services

Visitors to headquarters at 601 Dundas St. will be screened before entering

If a visitor is unwell they’ll be asked to reschedule their visit

Masks are required inside public spaces within the building

Markers have been placed on the floor to facilitate physical distancing

Hand sanitizer stations will be available at the main entrance

Visitors can enter the building up to 15-minutes before their scheduled appointment star

Visitors may be asked to wait until they are called into the building as part of efforts to maintain physical distancing

Police say 911 should be called in the case of an emergency, but for non-emergencies, reports can be completed online or over the phone at 519-661-5670. Record check requests can be made online and if additional information is needed, citizens can contact 519-661-5515 ext. 4788. Information on how to submit an FOI request by mail can be found on the service’s website.

Those picking up property can book an appointment by calling 519-661-6501 or emailing property@londonpolice.ca.

