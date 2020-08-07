Menu

Economy

Province to launch COVID health awareness campaign among rising job numbers

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Premier Brian Pallister will talk about Manitoba's latest job numbers Friday.

Numbers released Friday show Manitoba added thousands of jobs in July, which is now nearing pre-pandemic levels.

Statistics Canada says the prairie province saw 12,000 new jobs last month, and job numbers are now at 94.7 per cent of what they were in February.

Premier Brian Pallister said despite the numbers, they are extending some programs to help people get back to work and businesses survive.

That includes the Manitoba Gap Protection Program, which will see applications extended until Oct. 31.

In order to keep the job numbers healthy, Pallister said it means Manitobans need to be diligent about preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“The success we had … is entirely due to our willingness to follow the fundamentals” of preventing the virus, said Pallister.

“If you care, act like it. Follow the fundamentals.”

The province will launch an awareness campaign focused on masks, hand-washing and social distancing, he added.

Numbers across Canada

Across the country, the numbers were similar.

Statistics Canada says the country’s labour market gained 419,000 jobs in July as more parts of the economy were allowed to reopen amid coronavirus.

The agency says the national unemployment rate was 10.9 per cent in July, down from the 12.3 per cent recorded in June.

Read more: Canada added another 419K jobs in July: Statistics Canada

The figures beat market expectations, with the average economist estimate from financial markets data firm Refinitiv was for a gain of 400,000 jobs in July and an unemployment rate of 11 per cent.

Combined with the 953,000 jobs gained in June and the 290,000 in May, the country was within 1.3 million jobs from pre-pandemic level.

-With files from the Canadian Press

