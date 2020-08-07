$300 worth of garlic bulbs stolen from Saint-Anne-de-Bellevue student-run garden

Send this page to someone via email

A student-run garden initiative at Macdonald High school has fallen victim to theft.

The school is reporting that 120 bulbs of garlic were stolen from the Saint-Anne-de-Bellevue school’s front garden.

The theft is suspected to have happened sometime between July 18 and Aug. 1.

“My jaw dropped, my heart dropped. It was devastating — we have never had to protect it,” teacher and program founder Ormilla Seecharran said.

The complete seasonal crop was taken — ripped out of the four planters, stem and all.

“They didn’t just take some bulbs, they took out everything,” teacher Patrick Dunne-Fox said.

Garlic is very lucrative and coveted produce. The stolen student crop has a market value of almost $300, according to Seecharran.

“It’s a little garlic gold kind of thing. There is a lot of value attached to it,” she said.

The garlic is used as a teaching tool for students. Dunne-Fox says it helps students get their hands dirty and also experience the business side with the sale of the produce.

The school transforms its yearly spoils into garlic butter, spread and pesto, which are sold as a fundraiser for school trips.

“It’s something students start from the ground up,” Dunne-Fox said.

“They’ve built the boxes, they shovelled the earth, they plant and take care of the garden in the summer — that’s why it’s so important.” Tweet This

The school has filed a police report for the theft.

It is, however, asking for the stolen produce to be returned, “no questions asked.”

“If it comes back in a grocery bag on the front step, whatever. We’re not hoping to get anyone in trouble,” Dunne-Fox said.

The school says it will be replanting the crop this year once students return.

Dunne-fox said they have learned their lesson from the theft and a chicken wire fence with a lock will be added to protect the produce so it does happen again.

“We’re going to have to protect our investment a bit better, so it’s a lot more difficult. If they want to get it, they will have to work for it,” Seecharran said.

