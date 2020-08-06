Menu

World

Trump issues executive order to ban TikTok app in 45 days

By Mohammad Zargham Reuters
Posted August 6, 2020 9:57 pm
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany weighs-in on China threat over TikTok
WATCH: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany weighs-in on China threat over TikTok

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday issued an executive order banning any transactions with ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns the video-sharing app TikTok, starting in 45 days.

The app may be used for disinformation campaigns that benefit the Chinese Communist Party and the United States “must take aggressive action against the owners of TikTok to protect our national security,” Trump said in the order.

Read more: Trump threatens Tik Tok ban unless U.S. gets ‘substantial portion’ of operations sales price

-More to come

© 2020 Reuters
