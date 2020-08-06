Pools at YMCA, H2O in Kelowna to reopen amid pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

As activities slowly start returning during the coronavirus pandemic, two Kelowna facilities are about to reopen.

The H2O and Kelowna Family Y pools will be welcoming back people next week, albeit with limits.

For the Kelowna Family Y in Rutland, the limit will be 50 people, while the H2O on Gordon Drive will be limited to 66 people.

1:44 Vancouver outdoor pools reopen but swimmers face new COVID-19 protocols Vancouver outdoor pools reopen but swimmers face new COVID-19 protocols

Both facilities are operated by the YMCA of the Okanagan, and have been shut down during the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Vernon planning for new pool as Coldstream pumps the brakes

Activities like open swim, lane swimming and aquafit are back on the schedule at both pools, starting Aug. 10.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There will be new guidelines as the two Kelowna pools reopen, including limiting swim time to one hour per visit.

0:35 Coronavirus outbreak: Will B.C. swimming pools open for the summer? Coronavirus outbreak: Will B.C. swimming pools open for the summer?

Visitors are also asked to limit their time in changerooms and that showering with soap and water before entering the pool is a must.

The pools are also asking visitors to shower at home after visiting.

Also, while the pools will be open, saunas and hot tubs will be closed.

For more information, click here.

Story continues below advertisement