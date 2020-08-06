Coronavirus: Canada adds 374 new cases, 4 deaths on Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Canada saw 374 new coronavirus cases on Thursday and four new deaths.

The country now has 118,561 cases total and 8,966 deaths.

Ontario reported 95 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 39,809.

This is the fourth day in a row Ontario has seen case counts lower than 100.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,783 as one new death was reported.

Meanwhile, 35,906 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, which is 90 per cent of cases.

Quebec reported 133 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus on Thursday.

The province has now recorded a total of 60,133 infections and 5,687 deaths from the disease.

Over in Nova Scotia, no new cases were reported Thursday. Two active cases remain in the province.

Two new cases were reported in New Brunswick — both linked to temporary foreign workers who had arrived in Moncton — totaling six active cases in the province and 176 confirmed cases total.

Saskatchewan reported one more death Thursday to make 19 total, as well as 11 new cases. There are currently 204 active cases in the province.

Manitoba saw a significant jump in COVID-19 cases Thursday, with health officials reporting 30 new cases of the virus compared to two cases reported Wednesday.

The new cases bring the total number of known lab-confirmed and probable cases reported in Manitoba since March to 474, with 118 currently active.

Meanwhile, Alberta saw 56 more cases as the province celebrated a week-long trend of daily cases coming in under 100 after a surge in cases across the province. The province has seen 11,296 total cases and currently has 1,107 active cases.

Two more deaths were also reported to bring its death toll to 205.

British Columbia reported 47 new cases in the past 24 hours to bring the total number of cases in the province to 3,881.

There are now 371 active cases, and 11 people are in hospital, five of which are in critical care. The number of active cases has risen dramatically since being at 166 in early July.

For the sixth day in a row, there have been no new deaths. The number of people who have died of COVID-19 in B.C. remains at 195.

There have now been 19,007,938 coronavirus cases worldwide with 4,876,790 of them in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University.

In total, 712,334 have died around the world, and 159,990 in the U.S.

