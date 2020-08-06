Infant’s body found by Pickering waterfront, homicide unit investigating: police

Durham Regional Police say homicide unit officers are investigating the discovery of an infant’s body by Lake Ontario in Pickering.
A spokesperson told reporters emergency crews were called to an area near the Waterfront Trail by Frisco Road, east of the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station, on Thursday.
Police said the infant, who is believed to be up to four weeks old, was found dead in the water by a resident in the area.
A coroner was called to the scene and a post-mortem investigation was set to take place in the near future.
Officers were at the scene Thursday evening, but were set to return on Friday to continue their search for evidence.
More to come.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments