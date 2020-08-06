Menu

Crime

Infant’s body found by Pickering waterfront, homicide unit investigating: police

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted August 6, 2020 7:46 pm
Durham Regional Police block off a scene near the Waterfront Trail in Pickering.
Durham Regional Police block off a scene near the Waterfront Trail in Pickering. Erica Vella / Global News

Durham Regional Police say homicide unit officers are investigating the discovery of an infant’s body by Lake Ontario in Pickering.

A spokesperson told reporters emergency crews were called to an area near the Waterfront Trail by Frisco Road, east of the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station, on Thursday.

Police said the infant, who is believed to be up to four weeks old, was found dead in the water by a resident in the area.

A coroner was called to the scene and a post-mortem investigation was set to take place in the near future.

Officers were at the scene Thursday evening, but were set to return on Friday to continue their search for evidence.

More to come.

