Health

Coronavirus: No new cases for second consecutive day in Peterborough area

By Noor Ibrahim Global News
Posted August 6, 2020 6:42 pm
On Wednesday, one active case had been resolved, bringing the total number of active cases down to three.
Peterborough Public Health did not report any new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, maintaining the total number of confirmed cases in the area at 99 for two days now.

On Wednesday, one active case had been resolved, bringing the total number of active cases down to three.

Read more: Coronavirus: Mandatory face mask policy for Peterborough area to begin Aug. 1

The 99 total cases are spread across the City and County of Peterborough, as well as Hiawatha and Curve Lake First Nations.

As of Thursday, the health unit reports more than 22,000 individuals have been tested for the disease caused by the virus.

Since the pandemic was declared in March, two people have died of complications due to COVID-19.

A weekday drive-thru testing clinic — for asymptomatic individuals — continues at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough. No appointment is necessary.

Testing for those with symptoms continues at the COVID-19 assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre daily. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

