Canada

Elections Canada revises voter turnout for 2015, putting 2019 ahead

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 6, 2020 5:28 pm
Elections Canada says voter turnout in last fall's federal election was actually slightly higher than the 2015 election.
Elections Canada says voter turnout in last fall’s federal election was actually slightly higher than the 2015 election.

The independent agency initially reported a slight decline in turnout, to 67 per cent from 68.3 per cent in 2015.

But it now says that turnout was actually up by 0.9 per cent.

Read more: 5 things to know about the results of Canada’s 43rd general election

The new estimate comes from an Elections Canada study based on the number of eligible electors who cast ballots in the past two federal elections.

The agency says the study is more accurate than the way voter turnout has been calculated in the past, based on a sample survey of registered voters.

Because voter registration rates vary from election to election, the agency says it can be misleading to compare turnout from different elections based on registered voters.

The study does not change the estimate that 67 per cent of eligible Canadians voted last October.

But it does recalculate the 2015 result, estimating turnout in that election was 66.1 per cent — more than two points lower than initially reported.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
canada electionCanadaElections CanadaElectionsDemocracyVoter TurnoutCanada 2019 electioncanada 2015 electioncanada voter turnout
