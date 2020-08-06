Kingston city hall to reopen for guided tours

Send this page to someone via email

After being closed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Kingston’s city hall will soon open once again for guided tours.

According to the city, the tours will start back up again Aug. 8.

The city is inviting locals and tourists alike to come learn the stories behind the artifacts, portraits and architecture in city hall this weekend.

“Tour highlights this year include the site’s unique architectural details, the continued use of the site as a public building and seat of government, the stained glass windows within Memorial Hall, Council Chambers, community history exhibits on display in the architectural niches and an installation highlighting the most recent recipients of the Mayors Arts Awards,” a city news release said.

The city is asking anyone interested in taking the free tour to line up at the base of the building’s front steps, while there is accessible entry via the Market Street entrance.

Guides will then meet groups at the steps and take them through the tour. Tours will be on a first come, first served basis.

Mask are required as soon as you enter city hall and visitors will need to answer standard COVID-19 screening questions, provide contact information for every member of their party and sanitize their hands.

City hall tours will run on Saturdays throughout August, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.