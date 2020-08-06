Gananoque fire chief let go for ‘human resources matter’

Send this page to someone via email

Gananoque’s fire chief has been let go for a human resources matter, according to the town’s CAO.

Steve Tiernan was terminated by the town on Wednesday and replaced by platoon chief Richard Pilon, who is now the acting fire chief.

The CAO would not give any more details about why Tiernan was fired.

Mayor Ted Lojko said he was only aware that Tiernan had been fired and that it was a human resources matter, and did not comment any further.

This is the second time in a few years that Gananoque’s fire chief has been fired.

Just under a year ago, former chief Gerry Bennett was sentenced to jail for allegedly defrauding the Town $65,000. He also pleaded guilty to one count of theft, one count of breach of trust and one count of forgery.

In 2016, Bennett was let go after an internal investigation revealed discrepancies in invoices and billing practices