COVID-19: Mandatory masks in Canmore, Alta., starting Friday at noon

Send this page to someone via email

A mandatory mask bylaw will go into effect in the mountain community of Canmore, Alta., at noon on Friday.

The bylaw was passed during a special town council meeting held on Tuesday. It includes public transit, vehicles for hire (such as taxis and shuttles), public spaces (such as malls, retail businesses, churches and grocery stores) and Town of Canmore facilities (including the Civic Centre, Canmore Recreation Centre and Elevation Place).

A statement on the Town of Canmore’s website says the bylaw will help restore confidence for those in the community who “don’t feel safe when those around them are not wearing masks.”

Story continues below advertisement

The website also suggests the bylaw will serve as a visual reminder that the pandemic continues, as does a health risk.

“It also aligns Canmore with neighbouring municipalities (Banff and Calgary) who have enacted similar temporary regulations in this extraordinary time.”

Calgary’s mandatory mask bylaw came into effect on Aug. 1, and mandates masks in all indoor public spaces and public vehicles, including on public transit, but excludes places where enrolment or membership is required, such as schools and educational institutions.

Nearby Banff, meanwhile, has mandated masks in public indoor places and outdoor areas along a stretch of Banff Avenue. The bylaw came into effect on July 31.

Read more: Banff passes mandatory mask bylaw that includes outdoor areas

The Town of Canmore notes on its website that while the number of COVID-19 cases in the community remains very low, the number of active cases in Alberta is rising and there has been a “noticeable increase” in visitors to the town since the launch of Stage 1 of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy.

Story continues below advertisement

1:45 Alberta students in Grades 4-12, all teachers required to wear masks come fall Alberta students in Grades 4-12, all teachers required to wear masks come fall