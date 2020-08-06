2 people charged following seizure of drugs, weapons in Colchester County

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP announced Thursday that an eight-month investigation by police in Colchester County has led to two people being charged with drug and weapons offences.

In a statement, RCMP said that with assistance from the Truro Police Service and New Glasgow Regional Police, they searched nine properties in Bible Hill, Truro, Kemptown, Greenfield and Harmony on July 30 and 31.

“Police arrested 16 people and seized cocaine, methamphetamine, hashish, cannabis, two firearms, ammunition, brass knuckles, a Conductive Energy Weapon (CEW) and cash,” said the RCMP.

According to police, two people were charged.

Michael George Borden, 65, of Truro, has been charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and with possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling.

Robert Lawrence Borden, 56, of Harmony, has been charged with two counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited and with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

“This investigation is an excellent example of proactive policing in Colchester County,” said Sgt. Curtis MacKinnon of the Colchester District RCMP.

“Using a variety of investigative techniques, officers worked together to ensure that dangerous drugs were kept out of our communities.”

Michael Borden and Robert Borden are scheduled to appear in Truro provincial court on Aug. 6.

According to authorities, other individuals arrested are scheduled to appear in Truro provincial court on Oct. 7 at 9:30 a.m.

“The investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending,” the RCMP said.