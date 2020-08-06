Hamilton man who shot and killed would-be car thief granted appeal at Supreme Court

Send this page to someone via email

OTTAWA – The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the case of a Hamilton-area homeowner who gunned down a would-be car thief.

The top court today granted the request to weigh in from Peter Khill.

Khill, of Binbrook, Ont., was acquitted of second-degree murder in the killing of Jon Styres on Feb. 4, 2016.

However, the Ontario Court of Appeal ordered him to stand trial again, prompting him to head to the Supreme Court.

Khill has argued he was acting in self-defence.

Evidence showed that he fired twice at close range seconds after confronting Styres, of Ohsweken, Ont., outside his home.

