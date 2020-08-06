Menu

Crime

Hamilton man who shot and killed would-be car thief granted appeal at Supreme Court

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 6, 2020 10:28 am
Peter Khill, charged with second-degree murder, leaves court in Hamilton on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. A jury has found a Hamilton-area homeowner not guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a man who broke into his truck. Peter Khill, 28, admitted he shot Jon Styres but said he fired in self-defence, believing Styres was about to shoot him.
Peter Khill, charged with second-degree murder, leaves court in Hamilton on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. A jury has found a Hamilton-area homeowner not guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a man who broke into his truck. Peter Khill, 28, admitted he shot Jon Styres but said he fired in self-defence, believing Styres was about to shoot him. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel

OTTAWA – The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the case of a Hamilton-area homeowner who gunned down a would-be car thief.

The top court today granted the request to weigh in from Peter Khill.

Read more: Ontario court rejects acquittal of Hamilton-area man found not guilty of 2nd-degree murder

Khill, of Binbrook, Ont., was acquitted of second-degree murder in the killing of Jon Styres on Feb. 4, 2016.

Trending Stories

However, the Ontario Court of Appeal ordered him to stand trial again, prompting him to head to the Supreme Court.

READ MORE: Peter Khill, Hamilton-area man found not guilty of 2nd-degree murder, facing $2.25M lawsuit

Khill has argued he was acting in self-defence.

Evidence showed that he fired twice at close range seconds after confronting Styres, of Ohsweken, Ont., outside his home.

READ MORE: Hamilton-area homeowner found not guilty in shooting death of man who broke into his truck

© 2020 The Canadian Press
