Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Consumer

Home prices continue to soar in Kitchener-Waterloo, realtors say

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 6, 2020 10:53 am
Global News

The average cost of homes in Waterloo Region continued their climb to new heights last month, according to the Kitchener Waterloo Association of Realtors (KWAR).

On average, KWAR says the average cost of purchasing a home rose to $639,814, a full 22.8 per cent higher than last year when the average price was $521,101.

Read more: Kitchener-Waterloo housing prices reach new heights in June

It is also a significant increase from last month when the price reached $601,285, crossing the $600,000 threshold for the first time.

“Elevated homebuyer activity, combined with constrained supply, put huge pressure on prices last month,” KWAR president Colleen Koehler said.

“Homebuyers remain very confident about owning a home in Waterloo Region, and with mortgage rates still at near-record-low levels, I expect we will continue to see strong home buyer demand going into the fall.“

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

It cost buyers $745,149 (up 21.4 per cent from July 2019) to get a detached home last month, while buyers of condos paid an average $392,770 (up 15.2 per cent). Also experiencing increases were townhomes, which were an average $465,756 (up 12.8 per cent) and semis, which were $522,872 (up 20.4 per cent).

While buyers were forced to pay exorbitant prices in July, it did not slow sales at all.

Read more: Coronavirus: Ontario realtors offer tips on how to get your house ready for sale

A total of 734 homes changed hands last month, which is 25.7 per cent more than a year earlier and well above the 10-year average of 531.

“The rate of home sales in July resembled the kind of month we would normally see in May, and I chalk up much of that to the pent up demand that built as we moved into Stage 3 of reopening in mid-July,” Koehler said.

A lack of inventory could lead to even higher prices in August.

KWAR says there were only 592 homes in active status at the end of July, which is 32.6 per cent lower than July 2019.

Further, supply sits at just 1.3 months, which on average over the previous five years was 2.1 months.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
WaterlooKitchener-WaterlooKWARKitchener real estateWaterloo real estateKitchener Housing pricesKitchener-Waterloo Association of RealtorsWaterloo housing pricesKitchener home priceWaterloo home price
Flyers
More weekly flyers