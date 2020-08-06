City seeks feedback on names of Ottawa Stage 2 LRT stations

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Ottawa is looking for feedback on a series of proposed names for light-rail transit (LRT) stations along the Stage 2 expansion line.

The $4.6-billion expansion to Ottawa’s LRT system will see 24 stations added to the line, which will stretch to Trim Road in the east, the Ottawa Airport and Limebank Road in the south and to Moodie Drive in the west, with a line down to Baseline Station.

Baseline Station is among those primed for a rebrand in Stage 2, with the city proposing the terminus along that line be named “Algonquin” for the nearby college. The existing Dominion Station would also be changed to Kìchì Sìbì, based on the Algonquin name for the Ottawa River, and nearby Cleary Station would instead be named for Sherbourne Road.

The city said it arrived on its proposals based on criteria including: whether the names provide a meaningful geographic meaning; if they’re easy to write, pronounce and read in both English and French; and whether they’re distinct from other locations or existing transit stations in Ottawa.

The city notes that it discourages commercial or commemorative names “because they can be unstable and don’t meet other criteria.”

Residents can offer their feedback on the names until Aug. 26 via the website.

The latest construction work on Stage 2, scheduled for completion in 2025, has seen bridge construction underway for the rail flyovers east of Blair Road and in Connaught Park. In the south, crews are working on the Walkley maintenance and storage facility and multiple rail bridges.

