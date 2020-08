Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police taped off a 7-Eleven store on Ellice Avenue and Maryland Street Thursday.

A witness tells Global News they saw officers on scene as early as 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers could be seen investigating inside the building, shining flash lights on windows. Local streets are not blocked off.

Winnipeg police said they will be releasing more information shortly.

Story continues below advertisement